Home » Inmate found dead in cell in Rossano prison
World

Inmate found dead in cell in Rossano prison

by admin
Inmate found dead in cell in Rossano prison

Lamezia Terme, 12 August 2023 – Another inmate was found dead in his cellthe tragedy occurred in Rossano prison, In Calabria. The man, a 44-year-old originally from Lamezia Terme (Catanzaro), reportedly committed suicide. The Castrovillari prosecutor’s office has opened a file and ordered the seizure of the body.

Dead inmates in Turin jail, Nordio’s visit to Vallette. Protests are triggered: boos and screams

The forty-four year old had been in Rossano since last February because he was involved in the Swabia anti-drug operation in which 55 subjects believed to be members of an alleged network of drug dealers were investigated. Of these 40 ended up in prison, 6 under house arrest and for three the measure of obligation to present to the judicial police was ordered.

See also  The parent of a child from Ribnikar about the boy who committed the massacre | Info

You may also like

Accardi in the sights of Virtus Francavilla

AIPAC looking to oust progressives in primaries –...

Blood revenge on the family of Vuk Borilović...

Record-breaking August heatwave hits Havana, reaching 37 degrees...

Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar will be Pakistan’s new acting prime...

Hawaii: 80 victims of fires, and the toll...

Hawaii fires, 80 dead and more than 1400...

Colombia, allegations of abuse against the father of...

New Suzuki eVX 2023-2024, a completely new compact...

Climber Kristin Harila accused of letting a Sherpa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy