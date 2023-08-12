Inmate found dead in cell in Rossano prison

Lamezia Terme, 12 August 2023 – Another inmate was found dead in his cellthe tragedy occurred in Rossano prison, In Calabria. The man, a 44-year-old originally from Lamezia Terme (Catanzaro), reportedly committed suicide. The Castrovillari prosecutor’s office has opened a file and ordered the seizure of the body.

Dead inmates in Turin jail, Nordio’s visit to Vallette. Protests are triggered: boos and screams

The forty-four year old had been in Rossano since last February because he was involved in the Swabia anti-drug operation in which 55 subjects believed to be members of an alleged network of drug dealers were investigated. Of these 40 ended up in prison, 6 under house arrest and for three the measure of obligation to present to the judicial police was ordered.

