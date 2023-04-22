Home » Instagram links are coming | MobIT
Instagram links are coming

Instagram links are coming

Instagram has announced that it will allow users to add up to five links to their profile description.

Source: Smart Life/ Unsplash/ Souvik Benerjee

The social network has long limited users when it comes to adding external links to accounts, so the lack of flexibility has led to alternatives like Linktree, which allows users to add links to their “bios”.

Meta has now announced that it will allow users to add up to five links to their Instagram profile bio, which will be able to lead to other content – ​​such as their websites, brands they want to promote, and even profiles on competing social platforms.

The company itself says that this feature was a top request among creators and points out that it will be available to “all accounts”, including business and private.

To enable it, select “Edit Profile”, then “Links”, then “Add Link”. There you can add links in the order you want them to appear.

Meta says it allows linking to any URL that complies with the Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, and links are scanned to ensure they comply with those requirements.

(Independent newspaper)

