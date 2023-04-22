Penultimate day of the Serie C group B championship, facing Carrarese and Lucchese.

Home ultras very excited in view of the derby, so much so that already this week they are asking all the Gialloazzurri fans, by means of banners around the city, to show up at the stadium to support the boys on the pitch. Compact – on race day – they line up behind the banner NORTH CURVE LAURO PERINI and various historical pieces. Even if the away team scores the goal almost immediately, the ultras don’t give up and encourage their players to seek that victory that would serve to rank in the best possible way while waiting to face the playoffs.

Under an incessant rain, the local team finally equalized and the stadium was exalted as a result. The group was present as always in the stands SECTOR 1908 that makes itself felt and does not give up for a moment. Carrarese scores again and takes the lead, the rain gives the crowd a break and consequently the stadium Of the Marbles it becomes a mess.

The Lucchese ultras unfortunately decide not to follow coach Maraia’s team today. TOThe decision was based on the only two hundred tickets made available at the Curva Sud, by order of the Police Headquarters on the recommendation of the National Observatory of Sporting Events. In the first leg there were no restrictions on the tickets of the Apuan supporters and this unequal treatment by the authorities also determined the choice by the Curva Ovest to desert the away match in Carrara.

Too bad for the lost show, it would have been a Tuscan derby to be experienced and instead they managed to ruin this too. Worth noting is a banner of the local ultras displayed in the city to express solidarity with the ultras of Lucca, beyond the rivalries. FREE TRANSFERS he simply acted. Repression, as it was said with a famous unitary banner some time ago, hurts everyone and in the face of injustices there are no rivals that hold.

Andrea Ferdani