The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation obtained a sense of conviction against the patrolman Harvy Damián Rodríguez Díaz, a former member of the National Police, for his responsibility in the death of the law student, Javier Humberto Ordóñez Bermúdez, on September 9, 2020 in the northwest of Bogota. Patrolman Rodríguez Díaz was declared…

Exclusive content for subscribers