Every waiter knows that tipping plays a key role in earnings. This story seems like something that only happens in the movies, but the American influencer Jimmy Donaldson is here to deny it to you. He decided to make a young waitress happy and instead of a tipgave her a car – a Toyota Corolla.

Jimi posted a surprise video of him handing over the keys to the waitress on social media on Monday. On TikTok alone, in less than 24 hours, it reached a dizzying number of 47 million views! “Amy used to come to work without a car for months. Thanks to you, we’ve changed that too,” said Donaldson, who learned from Amy that her biggest tip ever was $50.

Jimmy, who is known by the nickname Mister Beast, participated in numerous humanitarian actions. Among the most memorable was the one from January this year, when he paid for cataract surgeries for 1,000 people. His recording titled “1,000 blind people who see for the first time” was watched by 75 million people in just four days!

The video showed touching moments that did not leave anyone indifferent. “Half of all blind people in the world are people who need a 10-minute operation,” explained the doctor, stating that cataracts are a common cause of blindness, that it is not a complicated operation, but that, unfortunately, people cannot afford it. In January 2022, Forbes magazine declared Donaldson the highest-earning author on YouTube and estimated to have earned $54 million in 2021 alone.

Watch the video in which the waitress gives away the car:

