Inter, Ausilio: ‘There’s the idea of ​​taking Lukaku, we can’t wait indefinitely about Onana’. And what a dig at Milan on Frattesi… VIDEO | First page

On the sidelines of the event “Sport and music in the era of performance. Is talent alone still enough?” at the Milan Triennale, the sporting director of Inter Piero Ausilio he answered questions from reporters present on many of the current issues on the transfer market front. “Was that a derby won against Milan for Frattesi? We are happy to have signed a strong playera national, on which there were many teams and not just two. Then it’s clear that when you take the player and the others don’t, someone can say they’ve never been there…”.

On the possible arrival of other hits in midfield, with the name of Samardzic recently approached the Nerazzurri club: “I don’t feel like naming names, what I can say is that there will be 6 midfielders at the end of this transfer window, we talked about it with Inzaghi and Marotta. We will see if there will be opportunities to seize, without forgetting the players we already have and the possible exits of some of these”.

On Lukaku’s return: “It’s an idea we have, the player has expressed his will and we’re trying to figure out if the margins exist for a definitive purchase. But I don’t feel like talking about timing, deadlines or decisive weeks”.

Finally the director of Inter has expressed his opinion about the possible departure of Onanacourted by Manchester United: “To date there is no official offer or rather none that satisfies us for him as for our other important players. We would like to keep them all and we won’t wait for the other clubs indefinitely, within the next 15-20 days everything will have to be resolved. Obviously, if there are opportunities, we will evaluate them.”