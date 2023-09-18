Pope Francis Entrusts Youth and Promotes Peace in South Korea

Pope Francis Encourages Korean Church to Care for Youth and Promote Peace

Vatican City – Pope Francis welcomed a group of about 200 faithful from South Korea who traveled to Rome for the ceremony of installing a golden statue of the Holy Martyr, Andrew Kim Dae-gon, outside St. Peter’s Basilica. Speaking to the pilgrims, the Pope emphasized the importance of this saint as an example for the Church to follow.

The Pontiff expressed his gratitude for the visit of the Korean pilgrims and expressed his dream for peace on the Korean Peninsula. He assured them that the region is always in his thoughts and prayers. Pope Francis stressed that peace will be achieved through the gentle force of people, rather than through the brutal force of weapons.

South Korea has been chosen as the host country for the next World Youth Day in 2027, and the Pope has placed his hope in the Church in this Asian nation. Referring to his visit to South Korea for the 6th Asian Youth Day in 2014, the Pope called on the Korean Church to care for young people, who are often enticed by the false allure of efficiency and consumerism.

“There are still many young people who are seduced by the false myths of efficiency and consumerism and beguiled by the illusion of hedonism. Their hearts desire something else,” Pope Francis said. He urged the Korean Church to seek out and listen to young people, proclaiming to them the beauty of the Gospel and making their hearts free.

The Church in Korea is known for its fruitful work among the laity, supported by the blood of martyrs. Pope Francis emphasized the importance of cooperation and unity among priests, religious men and women, and lay people. He called for widening the space for pastoral cooperation, where everyone is included and conflicts are avoided, promoting communion instead.

“The Gospel does not create divisions, but promotes unity; it urges people to live in their own culture, in their own history, to be close to others with gentleness and a spirit of service,” the Pope said.

Highlighting the example of Sheng Jin Dajian, who sowed the seeds of peace during the Opium War, Pope Francis encouraged everyone to become “apostles of peace” in all areas of life. He emphasized that the future is not built through weapons, but through the gentle power of dialogue and approachability.

In conclusion, Pope Francis entrusted the dream of peace on the Korean peninsula to the Holy Spirit, assuring the faithful that it is always in his thoughts and prayers.

