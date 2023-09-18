The Hangzhou Asian Games 2023: A Showcase of Innovation and Cultural Diversity

Hangzhou Asian Games to Showcase Artificial Intelligence and Unique Sports

Hangzhou, China – After being postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, the Hangzhou Asian Games is set to open on September 23. The event will bring together 12,500 athletes from 45 countries and regions to compete in the 19th Asian Games. This multi-sport event, second only to the Olympic Games in scale, will showcase a diverse range of sports and cultural activities.

One of the highlights of the Asian Games will be the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The organizers have dubbed it the first “Smart Asian Games” and have incorporated numerous immersive experiences and AI technologies into the event. From medical support to audience interaction, AI will be used in various aspects of the Games. This includes the use of smart robot dogs and self-driving buses to assist and guide the audience. Additionally, an intelligent medical emergency support system utilizing AI and 5G networks will be launched to provide remote emergency diagnosis and real-time scheduling of medical resources.

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium and other venues have installed “intelligent brains” that use AI to monitor crowd density, lighting conditions, and adjust air-conditioning temperatures accordingly. The organizers have also implemented advanced weather forecasting technology to enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts in the event area. Furthermore, Alibaba Cloud, a subsidiary of Alibaba, will provide cloud computing support for the Asian Games, replacing the need for traditional data centers. This will streamline data processing and allow for live event broadcasts via “cloud live broadcast.”

However, it is worth noting that the Chinese authorities will carry out special operations during the Asian Games to crack down on copyright infringement, the spreading of rumors, and the dissemination of false information. These measures aim to ensure the smooth running of the event and prevent any negative online behaviors.

Another significant aspect of the Asian Games is the inclusion of e-sports as a medal event. Building on its popularity as a performance event at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, e-sports will now be an official competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The newly constructed “Star Battleship” E-sports Center will host competitions in games such as League of Legends, Dota 2, and FIFA Online 4.

Other unique sports featured in the Asian Games include breakdancing, kabaddi, roller skating, sepak takraw, wushu, and Xiangqi. These sports highlight the cultural diversity and richness of Asian sports.

The Hangzhou Asian Games not only aims to be a grand sporting event but also presents an opportunity for China to showcase its capabilities and advancements, particularly in AI technology. With the integration of AI and the inclusion of unique sports, the Asian Games promises to be a memorable event celebrating the spirit of Asian sports culture.

