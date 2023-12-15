Inter: Cuadrado will undergo surgery on his Achilles tendon next week in Finland

INTER

The intervention, made necessary by the continuous problems suffered by the Colombian, will be carried out by Professor Lasse Lempainen. Ausilio: “From Monday we will think about how to replace it”

After the rumors circulating in the last few hours, confirmation has arrived: next week Juan Cuadrado he will be operated on in Turku, Finland, on his left Achilles tendon, which continues to bother him and forces him to be employed with a dribble by the coach ofInter Simone Inzaghi. The Nerazzurri team will have to do without the Colombian winger for at least three months. The operation will be carried out by Professor Lasse Lempainen, a luminary of tendon surgery who has saved the careers of many players, including Spinazzola.



After months of conservative therapy, therefore, the decision to resort to the operation to try to definitively resolve the problem of the Achilles tendon which continues to inflame. For

Square, arrived on a free transfer in the summer, he played his first match as a starter on Tuesday evening

Champions League against the

Real society. Only nine appearances made so far this season: seven in the league always starting from the bench (including 20′ against Juve, his former team) and two in the Cup, against the Spaniards at San Siro from the 1st and midway through the second half in Lisbon in the 3rd -3 against Benfica, for a total of 261 minutes.

“From Monday I will start thinking about something to replace Cuadrado – said the Inter sporting director

Piero Ausilio in Vibo Valentia on the sidelines of a prize – Tomorrow I will join both the coach and Marotta in Rome and after the match against Lazio we will also focus on how to intervene. We are absolutely happy with the attackers, we have 4.

Without Cuadrado’s injury we wouldn’t have made the transfer market in January. And then we have a very strong player in Mkhitaryan, who has often played as an attacker in his career. He’s also there as a fifth if necessary.”

Tiago Djalo? It is a profile we are following, he is injured and I don’t know that he has already recovered from this injury. It’s very interesting, I can say that.”

