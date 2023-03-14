This is a shame.

Source: Tweet/Simone Togna

A big scandal happened before the match between Inter and Porto in the Champions League. Thousands of fans of the Milan team arrived in Portugal with the intention of supporting their team, but with properly paid tickets they were not allowed to enter “Dragao”!

The match started, the first half was played, and thousands of Italians were still waiting to enter the stadium and take their seats, but they were not allowed to do so. In the end, at one point, the organizers decided to let them into the stadium, but only if they took off their scarves, jerseys, T-shirts and all their insignia!

However, even that promise was not fulfilled!

