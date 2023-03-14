Home World Inter fans can’t go to the porta stadium Sports
World

Inter fans can’t go to the porta stadium Sports

by admin
Inter fans can’t go to the porta stadium Sports

This is a shame.

Source: Tweet/Simone Togna

A big scandal happened before the match between Inter and Porto in the Champions League. Thousands of fans of the Milan team arrived in Portugal with the intention of supporting their team, but with properly paid tickets they were not allowed to enter “Dragao”!

The match started, the first half was played, and thousands of Italians were still waiting to enter the stadium and take their seats, but they were not allowed to do so. In the end, at one point, the organizers decided to let them into the stadium, but only if they took off their scarves, jerseys, T-shirts and all their insignia!

However, even that promise was not fulfilled!

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  Sanctions against Russia by the EU, von der Leyen: "Stop Russian oil"

You may also like

Germany, 12-year-old Lousie F. killed in a forest....

Champions: 0-0 with Porto, Inter in the quarter-finals...

Manchester City-Leipzig, Haaland sets a record: 33 goals...

Here is the audio of Prighozin, the head...

here comes Valheim, launch trailer

Iran, girls dance without veils: protests are growing

The San San Festival incorporates some last names...

Clash between Russian fighter and US drone: thus...

Ichthyosaur remains found | Magazine

Palermo, at the Civico a new clinic for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy