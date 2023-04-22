Inter, Gravina graces Lukaku: he will be there against Juve in the Italian Cup. ‘Justice is done’

The FIGC president wanted to give a strong signal against racism by canceling the attacker’s disqualification with a measure “on an exceptional and extraordinary basis”. The forward: “Thanks to Gravina, it is clear that there is a will to fight racists”

Gabriele Gravina strongly wanted it to give a strong signal against racism: Romelu Lukaku received the pardon from the federal president “exceptionally and extraordinary” and will therefore be on the field against Juventus in the second leg of the Coppa Italia scheduled for Wednesday next.

The press release from the Football Federation underlines how it “emerged unequivocally from the report of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office that the aforementioned player has been subjected, on several occasions, to serious, repeated and regrettable manifestations of hatred and racial discrimination such as to be able to justify formally non-regulatory behavior and as such evaluated by the race director”. And it is then written: “Considering that the principle of the fight against all forms of racism constitutes one of the founding principles of the sports system, in its international and national dimension”.

The facts — The Nerazzurri striker had been sent off for a second yellow card at the end of the first leg, after the famous racist boos for which the Juventus fans’ sector was initially disqualified (curve then reopened). The Sports Court of Appeal rejected Inter’s appeal, which then protested: “The victim thus becomes the perpetrator”.

lukaku’s reaction — “I am really happy with this decision by the FIGC president, who has shown great sensitivity”. Romelu Lukaku entrusts Ansa with his thanks to the FIGC president, Gabriele Gravina, who canceled the disqualification in the Italian Cup that the Inter striker should have served in the second leg of the semifinal against Juve. “I believe that thanks to his intervention – added the forward – justice has been done and a great signal has been given to the whole world of sport and beyond. It has been demonstrated that there is a will to fight racism”. See also Where can the Iranian popular uprising go? -Pierre Haski

