Interrupted match between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas | Sport

Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas played a great match, but the match was stopped after the third set.

The audience on the Wimbledon Center Court enjoyed the evening spectacle they gave us Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andy Murray, and the meeting will be interrupted due to the “noise protection law” in London. The match will continue on Friday and we’ll see what awaits us, since Murray is currently leading 2:1 in sets and is doing better on the court!

Tsitsipas won a “tight” first set in the tie-break, in which he could have taken a 1:0 lead earlier, so that the favorite of the home crowd would slowly find the strength to “resemble” his old self before the hip surgery. Murray really played as if it was the Wimbledon final and managed to make a turnaround by winning the next two sets, however, in the very end, the fans were seriously worried when he “twitched” the muscle of his left thigh and ended up on the grass.

A terrible scream broke through the Central Court, Murray was lying in pain, but luckily it was not a serious injury, so he got up and finished the set in his favor. After he fought back against Tsitsipasa in the second set and won the tie-break 7:6, in the third set he achieved a turnaround a little easier.

For now, it is not known when the match will resume, but it will most likely not include Tsitsipas’ girlfriend Paula Badosa, who will play her match in the third round of Wimbledon. It is certain that the audience will also be on the side of the Brit on Friday, who really has a Hollywood story due to his return to the field after a serious injury, and we will see if he can resemble Murray, who lifted the cup at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

