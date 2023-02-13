Xinhua News Agency, Stockholm, February 12. Exclusive interview: The US government’s plan to sabotage the “Nord Stream” pipeline is an “economic war” against European allies——An interview with the founder of the Swedish Transnational Peace and Future Research Foundation

Xinhua News Agency reporter and Miao Fu Yiming

In response to Seymour Hersh, a well-known American journalist, recently broke the news about the destruction of the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline by the US military. Destroying the “North Stream” pipeline is an “economic war” launched by the United States against its European allies.

In his blog post on the 8th, Hersh quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that the explosion of the “North Stream” pipeline that transports natural gas from Russia to Europe through the Baltic Sea was carried out by the US military at the behest of President Biden. In June 2022, during NATO’s annual “Operation Baltic” military exercise, U.S. Navy divers placed remote-controlled bombs on the “North Stream” pipeline. On September 26 of the same year, Norwegian military planes dropped sonar buoys to detonate bombs, destroying three of the four pipelines of “Beixi-1” and “Beixi-2”.

O’Berry said Hersh’s analysis showed how the destruction was planned and accomplished, and that “the conclusion is not surprising” that the United States, with the help of Norway, “committed a crime” against its allies – Germany and other European countries .

Obery said that the endless economic sanctions against Russia and the destruction of the “Nord Stream” pipeline have caused huge and continuous damage to the European economy.

O’Berry believes that in today’s era, no matter what problems it encounters, the West advocates strong measures, even the use of force, to solve them, relying on the use of weapons, threats, covert operations and media manipulation instead of relying on talks, mediation and diplomacy. That’s why mainstream Western media didn’t give Hersh’s sensational revelation the attention it deserved.

Aubrey said with emotion that people must wonder when Europe will “wake up” and finally understand that Europe no longer has common interests with the United States. “At the bottom of the sea where the Nord Stream pipeline exploded, the United States further destroyed and buried its credibility and global leadership.”

Source: Xinhuanet