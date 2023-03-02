Two years after their debut album, Supercremalleras returns with a new album and new energies.

The Gernika quartet does so with a work that marks a before and after in the group, not because of a change in register or style, but because of an evolution and a maturity that is palpable both in the vocal section and in the sound. We talked to the band about their enthusiasm for this new album and going out to defend some songs that are again, that, uncomplicated pop-rock.

On Saturday March 4 they will be at the Azkena room in Bilbao (9:30 pm, €8/€12) together with Hermano Salvaje and on April 15 and 16 at the Mon Live room in Madrid and Sala Apolo 2 in Barcelona respectively together to Gatibu.

How have these months been since we last spoke?

When we last spoke it was just before summer and we were releasing three new singles. Since then, we’ve played really cool places like MadCool, and we’ve recorded a new album that we’re presenting live right now.

You have been releasing new songs during this time and an evolution is clearly heard in the songs, in the lyrics but above all in the sound. Have you also noticed greater security and forcefulness?

We notice that we are better. We’ve learned a lot and we’ve come a long way as a band in every way. We know for sure what is “right” or “wrong” for the band, so we go for it. As for the evolution, it’s something natural because, although the first album came out a year and a half ago, its songs were several years old, so the change on this second album is normal and good.

What would you say has been your greatest learning since you started this journey?

Give importance to what you really have. The “it’s not a big deal” we keep in mind. Above all, we do what fills us up as people and friends. In the musical aspect, we have simplified a lot, we get to the point, we make manual pop-rock songs, and for this reason we give prominence to the themes and prioritize the song. We are a music group, and we believe that songs have to be our strong point.

What is costing you the most on this path to open up a space for yourself in music?

We have been lucky. People’s response helps us to keep going and we are happy like that. The path we are doing is ours and the one we want to do, we are not in a hurry at all. It is true that nowadays everyone wants everything in every way, but things take time. Logically, we would like to play more, in new places, meet more people, but we don’t have that pressure and burden on us.

How do you face this second job? With more pressure or more self-confidence?

We believe that what we have in hand is better than what came before. We wanted to show it because we believe that what we offer both on the album and live is going to be better. The only thing we can control is what comes out of us and we fully trust this new job.

You say in your presskit that this second album represents “a new stage” in the band, why?

We want it to be a new chapter with a point and followed by several reasons. As said above, what we are going to offer is new and, in our opinion, better. On the other hand, the band is better than ever and we consider that there has been an evolution. We are still a rock band with direct songs and good vibes. But we bring new songs under our arms, and that is always a reason for celebration and hope to face a new stage.

Where does the title ‘Modern Art and Eternal Love’ come from?

We knew it was going to be a concept album that would talk about the musical and personal immediacy in which we live. When we made the song ‘Modern Art’ we knew that it was the basis of everything and the thread we were going to use to build the idea. Later, we did not want to give the album the same name as one of the songs and we chose the last name ‘Y Eternal Love’, playing with the rhyme and taking into account the theme of the songs.

And the inspiration for songs that you had already released like ‘Politono’ or ‘Stratocaster fiesta’, are they from your own experiences or do you keep saying that your lives “are not so exciting”?

It’s true that last time we said that our lives weren’t exciting enough to make a record a bit and thus do away with responsibilities, and perhaps out of shame. Then it is true that we always associate them with our lives and that there is a lot of ‘based on true events’ in them. This second album is more personal than the first, practically all the songs have a name, surname, date and place.

Has it been difficult to put love aside as the pillar that supports everything?

Yes, we have put aside the “kisses” from the first album. In fact, on this second album we haven’t kissed at all. Talking about love is the easiest for us and makes us goofy. But it is true that we have worked on a concept for the album where time and criticism of its management have come to the fore. There is still love, but we also have other concerns such as the current musical situation, the immediacy in which we live or the 27-year crisis.

What can your fans find that wasn’t on your first album and what will remain the same?

It’s a pop-rock album like the first one and the band is the same. We have used this album to confirm our musical commitment. Are there new things? Of course. Otherwise it would be very boring. As we have said before, it is a conceptual album with songs that are a little out of the normality of Superzippers in our opinion. There’s a single chord song, structure patterns that come out of verse-chorus-verse-chorus, short songs, very long songs… But, there are also classic pop-rock songs that our fans can expect. The lyrics are still hesitant, but we wanted to focus above all on our day to day.

Are you afraid of being pigeonholed as a group for a very specific audience?

We are not afraid of anything. We do not even know if there is a specific profile of our public. We make songs for ourselves and then if they reach the people we are overjoyed. What we notice now is that there are young kids who love the sound of guitars and our songs can fit them, and there are also nostalgic that our music sounds like bands from the 80s, 90s or 2000s.

You have taken a risk with an eight and a half minute track, how did the idea come about and why? Don’t you think that in a time of consumption so fast something like this could penalize you or you don’t care?

We do not care. If we had made a song with some strategic goal, it would be a complete failure today. In the first place, we have released the song because we thought it was a good theme. And then the idea comes from our acne times when we listened to bands with very long songs and we said “and why not?”. It’s also true that we’ve taken advantage of ‘Modern Art’ to insert resources that perhaps wouldn’t have a place in a typical song. We like the song and the people who have heard it have been positively surprised and whoever wants to listen to it has it there. It’s a song, it doesn’t hurt.

In your previous interview you talked about some dream collaborations and in the end you have opted for your own album without accompaniment…

We tried to do a collaboration that was ready and in the end it didn’t work out. We are very signs and we did not want to force either. Our close musician friends tell us that it is not necessary to collaborate and to go our own way. They are right, but it is true, that we are excited to do some collaboration because it would be a curious result and because it can open us up to a wider audience.

How have these months going live and what plan do you have for the new tour?

We had a very good time. Things are going great. We are going with a new repertoire and we haven’t played for several months so we are already looking forward to starting and releasing the new songs. We have several closed dates for spring in theaters and in summer we already have several closed festivals that we are very excited about. The room dates look very good because we have expressly chosen them and they are special places with friends like Wild Brother and Gatibu. We will announce more soon.