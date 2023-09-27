Mexicana de Aviación, the new airline managed by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), has launched its website, providing details about its upcoming flights scheduled to begin in December. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has already announced the destinations and promotional offers available with the airline’s services.

The website offers three categories of destinations: beach, adventure, and business. Among the beach destinations are popular locations such as Acapulco, Cancún, Cozumel, and Puerto Vallarta. The adventure category includes destinations like Chetumal, Hermosillo, Mérida, and Oaxaca. For business travelers, flights will be offered to the Bajío airport, Campeche, Tijuana, and other important cities.

As part of a launch promotion, Mexicana de Aviación has announced that there will be no additional charge for free checked luggage of up to 15 kilograms, seat selection, and complimentary drinks for each passenger. Initially, tickets with Mexicana will be priced 18 to 20% cheaper compared to other airlines, though the exact sale dates have not been confirmed yet.

The main base for Mexicana de Aviación will be at the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), a flagship mega-project of President López Obrador. The airline will operate a fleet of 10 Boeing 737-800 aircraft, each accommodating 180 passengers. Three of these aircraft are expected to arrive shortly, with the remaining expected to join the fleet in October.

General Sergio Montaño Méndez, the airline’s general director, stated during an interview that Sedena’s goal is to capture a 6% national market share. The airline aims to reach its break-even point in six years, ideally by 2030. However, General Méndez expressed optimism that this goal could be achieved sooner.

Mexicana de Aviación currently has 304 employees, with plans to increase the workforce to at least 410 by the end of 2023. The airline’s budget for this year is approximately 2.6 billion pesos, with expectations to receive around 8 billion pesos by 2024. The company will also generate its own income to support its operating budget.

The creation of Mexicana de Aviación was made possible by the approval of the Civil Aviation Law and the Airports Law by Congress last April. This allows for the establishment of a state airline, as proposed by President López Obrador. The parastatal company Olmeca-Maya-Mexica, owned by the Mexican Army, will operate the new airline, which is planned to open at the end of 2023.

In a bid to increase its revenue without relying on the budget, leaked documents from Guacamaya Leaks suggest that President López Obrador’s objective for Mexicana de Aviación is to provide extra income to the Army, similar to the control of the tourism sector by the Revolutionary Armed Forces in Cuba.

With the recovery of Category 1 in air safety, Mexicana de Aviación will have the opportunity to open new routes and frequencies to the United States. While the government promises lower-priced plane tickets for Mexicans, the leaked documents suggest alternative motives behind the airline’s creation. For more information, visit Mexicana de Aviación’s website at https://mexicanavuela.com.mx/.

