IO Interactive, the Danish study already author of the series Hitmanha announced today his next effort, codename Project Fantasy. It’s about the noise Project Dragon, or at least of its evolution; according to the rumors the game was supposed to be an Xbox exclusive, but it is not clear if the plans have remained that way.

The developers only explain for now that it is a RPG fantasy onlinea new IP and a brand new game world on which the studio focuses a lot. Production has just startedso it will still be several years before we see it in action, but this announcement is to attract talent and build a solid development team.

We await news on this, but do not hold your breath as it could take a long time!

