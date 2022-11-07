

Iran admits to delivering drones to Russia for the first time, but months before Russia-Ukraine conflict

[Iran admits to delivering drones to Russia for the first time, but it predates the conflict between Russia and Ukraine for several months]According to Iranian media reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abdullahyan admitted on November 5 that Iran provided Russia with drones, but he Emphasize that the deal came months before Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine. He also denied that Iran had supplied Russia with missiles. This is the first time that Iran has made a specific response since the topic sparked widespread discussions.

