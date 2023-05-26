Home » Iran and Belgium exchanged prisoners: a Belgian aid worker and an Iranian diplomat were freed
World

Iran and Belgium exchanged prisoners: a Belgian aid worker and an Iranian diplomat were freed

by admin
Iran and Belgium exchanged prisoners: a Belgian aid worker and an Iranian diplomat were freed

Iran and Belgium exchanged prisoners on Friday: Iran freed aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who had been convicted of espionage, Belgium the diplomat Assadollah Assadi, convicted of terrorism. The exchange took place in Oman.

Vandecasteele was arrested on February 24, 2022 in Iran, where he worked for the non-profit organization Relief International. He was sentenced the following December to 40 years in prison for espionage, money laundering and currency smuggling, charges Vandecasteele has always maintained were fabricated.

Assadi, on the other hand, worked as a diplomat at the Iranian embassy in Austria and was arrested in 2018 in Belgium together with two other Iranian people on charges of intending to organize a terrorist attack during a meeting in Paris of an Iranian opposition group in exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). In 2021 Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

See also  Ukraine, latest news. Anti-aircraft sirens in almost all regions. Lugansk, air attack on school, 60 missing

You may also like

Udinese News | Sousa: “Important growth. We want...

Armed violence in Haiti: a scourge that impacts...

Benin: Embarked journalists against illegal fishing ~

Yevgeny Prigozhin published a video of the coffin...

Emergency situation in 5 villages of Užice due...

MICHELIN Agreement Reached to Acquire 100% of Fleet...

The opposition in Türkiye is very discouraged

Less than a day after the ceasefire, armed...

Maddie McCann, three days of research and acquisition...

Pope Francis: “Zelensky does not want mediators with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy