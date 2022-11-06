A 35-year-old PhD student, Nasrin Ghadri, who was studying philosophy in Tehran, died yesterday after being beaten with a baton by security forces during Friday protests, according to several Iranian human rights organizations. Outraged by the death of the woman – originally from Marivan in Iranian Kurdistan – many people took to the streets today singing “Death to Khamenei”. Protesters blocked some roads.

The police reacted with a hard fist: videos and testimony from the city show shooting at the demonstrators. Nasrin Ghadri went into a coma and then died after being beaten in the head, although authorities deny this version of events and claim she died of natural causes, the same explanation given by the government for the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurd. died in September from being beaten on the head by the moral police during her arrest for not wearing the Islamic veil correctly: her death triggered an unprecedented wave of protests, such as the one on Friday in which Nasrin participated.

Protesters accused the government of forcing Ghadri’s burial in a hurry this morning and also of forcing her father to announce that the cause of his daughter’s death was linked to an “illness” or “intoxication”.

Kurdistan was one of the regions most affected by the repression together with the southern province of Sistan and Baluchistan. According to the organization Human Rights Activists News Agency there are now more than 300 dead and more than 12,000 arrested. Despite this, the protests continue in various cities of the country mainly driven by universities.