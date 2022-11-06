The deputy governor of the central bank, Fan Yifei, was investigated, and he was “the first tiger” after becoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. (Image source: Internet)

[See China November 5, 2022 News](See a comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Dong Linshan) ChinaThe People’s Bank(Abbreviation:central bank) Vice President Fan Yifei was suddenly investigated and becameTwentyThe “first tiger” who fell from the horse.Fan Yifei wasWang QishanDuring his tenure as the financial “big housekeeper” of China Construction Bank. According to US media, many of Wang Qishan’s cronies have been investigated successively, and even his wife and nephew Yao Qing was once arrested.This is considered to beXi JinpingA warning to Wang Qishan.

According to the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and State Supervision Commission on November 5, Fan Yifei, a member of the Party Committee and Vice President of the People’s Bank of China, is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently under review and investigation.

Fan Yifei fell suddenly. “Securities Times” reported on November 5 that Fan Yifei was taken away from his work unit on the afternoon of November 4. According to the report, Fan Yifei was taken away suddenly, and he was “still in a meeting around noon that day.” He was due to attend a scheduled meeting in the near future.

According to a report by the Beijing Youth Daily, in the past year or so, the news of Fan Yifei’s investigation has been circulated many times on the Internet.

Two months before his fall, Fan Yifei frequently appeared in public reports. For example, at the 2022 China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum held in September this year, Fan Yifei attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He talked about the mechanism construction of the digital renminbi; on October 9, Fan Yifei attended the central bank’s official appointment at China Gold Coin Group Co., Ltd. Announcing the meeting.

The public resume shows that Fan Yifei, born in 1964, holds a doctorate in economics from Renmin University of China and a master’s degree in international economics from Columbia University. He used to be assistant to general manager and manager of planning and finance department of CCB Trust and Investment Company, deputy director of capital planning department, general manager of finance and accounting department, and general manager of planning and finance department of CCB Head Office. In February 2000, he was appointed as Assistant President of CCB; in June 2005, he was promoted to Vice President of CCB; in March 2010, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of China Investment Corporation; in January 2015, he was appointed as a member of the Central Bank Party Committee; Member of the Central Bank Party Committee and Deputy Governor.

Fan Yifei used to be Wang Qishan’s old subordinate, “the chief financial officer”. Wang Qishan served as President of CCB from 1994 to 1997. During this period, Fan Yifei served as Assistant General Manager and Manager of the Accounting Department of CCB Trust and Investment Company, Deputy Director of the Capital Planning Department and General Manager of the Financial Accounting Department of CCB Head Office.

In addition to Fan Yifei, in April of this year, Tian Huiyu, another former member of Wang Qishan’s construction bank, was sacked. According to Lu Media, Tian Huiyu was also cultivated by Wang Qishan. When Wang Qishan was in charge of CCB, Tian served as his secretary.

Previously, many of Wang Qishan’s direct descendants were investigated. Dong Hong, the former deputy head of the inspection team of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China who had followed Wang Qishan for many years, was accused of taking bribes of more than 463 million yuan and was sentenced to death with reprieve. Jiang Chaoliang, another former secretary of Wang Qishan’s former Hubei provincial party committee, was removed from office, but not a member of the central committee. Ren Zhiqiang, a second-generation real estate developer who was “a teacher and a friend” with Wang Qishan, was sentenced to 18 years, sparking speculation that the relationship between Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan has changed.

The “Wall Street Journal” quoted people familiar with the matter as saying on October 16 that many of Wang Qishan’s cronies were investigated successively, and even his wife and nephew Yao Qing was arrested at the beginning of this year. This was seen as a warning from Xi Jinping to Wang Qishan.

