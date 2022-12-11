Home World Iran: Former soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani sentenced to death for taking part in protests
Iran: Former soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani sentenced to death for taking part in protests

Iran: Former soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani sentenced to death for taking part in protests

Former Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani, 26, sentenced to death for taking part in anti-regime protests: reports Bbc Persia. The head of the Isfahan court, Asadollah Jafari, said the former Sepahan and Tractor footballer was “one of 9 defendants in the case in which three security agents were martyred during the November 25 riots”. Amir Nasr Azadani, arrested on November 27, is accused of “treason” for being a member of an “armed and organized group that operates with the intention of striking the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Among other charges, the Isfahan court charges the young athlete with “belonging to illegal gangs that operate with the intention of affecting the security of the country and society and crimes against security”, i.e. “assistance in war”. Some Iranian former athletes and footballers, including Ali Karimi and Mehdi Mahdavikia, have called for the release of Amir Nasr Azadani.

