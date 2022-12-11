340 kg of rubbish were removed during the beach cleaning in Pucun

(Malacca, 9th) The world is constantly improving, but the lack of public morality among Malaysians has not decreased!

Portugal Village recently launched a year-end beach cleaning activity. With the participation of more than 40 volunteers, they successfully cleaned up 340 kilograms of seaside garbage in just 2 hours!

The “Sungai Project” organization (Sungai Project) from Malacca, together with the Save Portugal Village Community Action Committee (SPAC) and the Malacca Solid Waste Management Organization (SWCorp), launched the above-mentioned beach cleaning activities in Portugal Village on the 4th of this month.

This beach cleaning activity received enthusiastic responses from teachers and students of the University of Technology Melaka (UTeM), foreigners, and zero waste store volunteers. The garbage collected included bottles, plastics, discarded tires, food scraps, paper, etc.