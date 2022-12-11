340 kg of rubbish were removed during the beach cleaning in Pucun
(Malacca, 9th) The world is constantly improving, but the lack of public morality among Malaysians has not decreased!
Portugal Village recently launched a year-end beach cleaning activity. With the participation of more than 40 volunteers, they successfully cleaned up 340 kilograms of seaside garbage in just 2 hours!
The “Sungai Project” organization (Sungai Project) from Malacca, together with the Save Portugal Village Community Action Committee (SPAC) and the Malacca Solid Waste Management Organization (SWCorp), launched the above-mentioned beach cleaning activities in Portugal Village on the 4th of this month.
This beach cleaning activity received enthusiastic responses from teachers and students of the University of Technology Melaka (UTeM), foreigners, and zero waste store volunteers. The garbage collected included bottles, plastics, discarded tires, food scraps, paper, etc.
Maria Marks, founder of the River Project organization, said that the organization is committed to protecting the ecological environment along the coast of Koshu, and holds beach cleaning activities on different beaches in Koshu throughout the year to keep the beaches clean.
“This year-end beach cleaning activity is specially chosen in Putao Village, because the excessive reclamation activities that started in 2015 have had a negative impact on the village and the surrounding marine ecology.”
Maria Marquez, who is also a marine ecologist, said that the sea is the origin of the life and culture of the villagers in Portuguese villages. The reclamation activities have caused the villagers to lose their direct connection with the sea and caused many pollution problems.
“We are losing very important things, and once these things are gone, they will not come back. There is no shortcut to change the status quo. We must take responsibility and find solutions. Beach cleanup is the most direct and simple way to fight marine pollution The way.”
She pointed out that the activity cleaned up 340 kilograms of garbage within 2 hours, including personnel from the Koshu Solid Waste Management Agency, and also cleaned up hard-to-reach seaside garbage on the other side of the beach.
“This event is just a small step towards change. We hope that through this event, we can raise public awareness about keeping the beach clean. After all, no one likes to visit a dirty beach. At the same time, we hope to cultivate a new generation of people who understand marine ecology. importance.”
Those present included Lim Chao Yan, state assemblyman of Yili District, and Martin, chairman of the Save Portugal Village Community Action Committee.