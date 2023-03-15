They had celebrated on March 8 by dancing without a veil on the notes of the song Calm Down. Male five girls Iranian were detained for two days and were forced to repentance in video dal regime. In the video released on Twitter, the women appear standing with their heads covered by a veil and dressed in loose clothing. In the background the same buildings that had framed the ball in public, banned in Iran, staged for women’s day just to challenge the prohibitions of the regime. The girls were forced to make a public apology by taking turns coming forward.