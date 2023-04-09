Iranian police have announced that women who oppose the hijab obligation “will be identified through smart cameras installed in public places”. This was announced by the Irna agency, specifying that “messages will be sent to uncovered women”, because “appearing in public without a veil tarnishes the spiritual image of society and causes insecurity”.

Iran’s police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan added that car owners would also receive a message if one of their passengers violates the hijab law, and that their vehicle could be impounded if the infraction is repeated.

In mid-September, following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for improper wearing of the Islamic headscarf, Iran was rocked by an unprecedented wave of protests defending human and women’s rights with hundreds of arrests and victims. Since then, a large number of women with bare heads can now be seen in many public places in the country, despite the danger of being arrested: last week, for example, a video circulated a lot in which a man violently threw a yogurt at two women who did not wear the hijab. The two women were later identified and arrested.

Also last week, Iran’s education ministry announced that no services would be provided to female students who “do not abide by the school dress code.”