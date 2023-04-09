The digos of Genoa denounced five Cremonese fans after the clashes on Saturday morning near the Ferraris stadium where Sampdoria-Cremonese was then played. For three the charge is brawl in competitionwhile the other two are accused of illegal carrying of objects acts to offend after the agents have found clubs and sticks inside their car.

According to one first reconstruction the group of visiting supporters was eating and drinking in a bar when about forty Sampdoria ultras arrived. One started mega brawl with bottles, chairs, belts and sticks. The venue and some cars were damaged. Three people were injured in a mild way. The agents acquired the images of the video surveillance cameras to attribute the individual responsibilities of the clashes. The fans protagonists of the clashes, in addition to the complaint, risk the Daspo.