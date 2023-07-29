Iran, journalist suspended on charges of publishing “fake news”: he gave space to protests against the death of Mahsa Amini

The Prosecutor’s Office of Tehran has decided the Suspension of “any journalistic activity for a year” for the director of the reformist newspaper Advances, Behrooz Behzadi. The journalist explained that he had initially received a sentence to prison, later transformed into suspension from the profession. Behzadi is accused of publishing fake news for giving space in his daily newspaper to the story of protests erupted across Iran following the killing of the 22-year-old Mahsa Aminiarrested by the morality police for wearing the veil incorrectly and later died while in custody.

The complaint against the newspaper editor was filed by Guardians of the Iranian Revolution and has now been accepted by the Attorney’s Office. A repressive grip that shows no signs of easing: just two weeks ago the Iranian police spokesman announced live on state television that the streets will once again be manned by the moral policewith the task of denouncing any woman who violates the dress code imposed by the regime, after the news, which proved to be unfounded, according to which the agents specialized in checking the dress code should have disappeared from the streets.

The article Iran, journalist suspended on charges of publishing “false news”: giving space to protests against Mahsa Amini’s death comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

