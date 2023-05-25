Iran, launched a missile with a range of 2 thousand kilometers

Listen to the audio version of the article

Iran has successfully tested a 2,000 km ballistic missile. This was reported by the Iranian state media two days after the declarations of the head of the Israeli armed forces on the prospect of an “action” against Tehran for his nuclear program.

Iran, which has one of the largest missile programs in the Middle East, says its weapons are capable of reaching Israeli and US bases in the region. Despite opposition from the United States and European countries, Tehran has said it will further develop its “defensive” missile program.

“Our message to Iran’s enemies is that we will defend the country and its gains. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability,” Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said. State television broadcast what it said was footage of an upgraded version of Iran’s Khoramshahr 4 ballistic missile with a range of 2,000km that can carry a 1,500kg warhead. State news agency Irna said the missile was named Kheibar, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.