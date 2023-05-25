Who is Lucas Piton Crivellaro, the Brazilian full-back called up by Mancini in the Nazionale- breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

He plays as a left winger for Vasco de Gama, but has Italian nationality. The coach called him in view of the Nations League finals. His strengths are cross, speed and a strong personality

Roberto Mancini has only one mission: to relaunch Italy. And to achieve this objective, the coach of the national team still draws from South America. So after Mateo Retegui – the Italian-Argentine striker called up for the next European Championship qualifiers – the Lucas Piton Crivellaro, Brazilian with Italian citizenship, left back of Vasco de Gama. Mancini has decided to pre-call him in view of the Nations League Final Four scheduled in the Netherlands between 14 and 18 June.

Lucas Piton Crivellaro born in 2000 in Jundiai, a city with just over 370,000 inhabitants in the state of Sao Paulo, and in possession of Italian citizenship since 2021. An elegant left-handed and good ball and chain progression, these are the best shots in his repertoire. But not only. His strengths are cross, speed and a personality that you wouldn’t think is that of a 20-year-old boy. Many have compared him to Alex Telles, the former Inter and Manchester United full-back, now at Sevilla. Which to tell the truth did not leave good memories for the Nerazzurri fans. Lucas Piton Crivellaro owes his speed to futsal. His career, which began with all this, allowed him to refine the technical qualities that prompted Mancini to want to focus on him. The left-back started at Nacional and at San Paolo, his maturation in the Corinthians youth team, with whom he made his starting debut at the age of 19 against Fluminense, immediately putting an assist on the scoresheet and impressing coach Tiago Nunes, who launched him in the Copa Libertadores in 2020. In 2022 he moved to Vasco da Gama for three million euros: in the current season he has scored five assists and a goal in 19 games played. See also VIDEO - Hakimi enters and scores: PSG beats Orleans, Moroccan decides

In the summer of 2021, once he took citizenship, it seemed he would have to land in Serie A to wear the Sampdoria shirt. he was also followed by Inter, but now he could end up in Genoa: the 777 Partners, owners of the Ligurian club, hold the majority of Vasco da Gama. a few days ago, moreover, the news that the national team is following the 18-year-old Halid Djankpata, originally from Togo, son of parents from Benin. a midfielder and plays for Everton. His reference models are Pirlo and Pogba. He also has an Italian passport, he kicked the ball here in Lombardy (at just four years of age).