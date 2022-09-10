Original title: Horror!Chen Xingtong won the championship again and rose to 17 in the world, but the world ranking of the 10 worst national table tennis players in the World Table Tennis Championships was released

On September 10th, Beijing time, in the women’s singles final of the WTT Regular Challenge Muscat Station, Chen Xingtong swept Cui Xiaozhu 4-0. The scores of the four games were: 11-8, 11-2, 11-8, 11-9, which can be said to be crushing. In the second game, Cui Xiaozhu was defeated by a 10-0 lead. In the fourth game, Cui Xiaozhu only had some form. It’s a pity that Chen Xingtong was too dominant.

Muscat Station is to decide who Qian Tianyi and Chen Xingtong will lock in the last seat of the World Table Tennis Championships. Chen Xingtong swept Qian Tianyi 4-0 in the women’s singles semi-finals at Panajurishtai Station, and Luo swept Ma 4-0 in the final. Nia player Diaconu, everyone has recognized Chen Xingtong since then. This time in Muscat, Chen Xingtong did not disgrace his mission and finally won the championship again. Chen Xingtong won two consecutive battles and won 300 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

