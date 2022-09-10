On September 10th, Beijing time, in the women’s singles final of the WTT Regular Challenge Muscat Station, Chen Xingtong swept Cui Xiaozhu 4-0. The scores of the four games were: 11-8, 11-2, 11-8, 11-9, which can be said to be crushing. In the second game, Cui Xiaozhu was defeated by a 10-0 lead. In the fourth game, Cui Xiaozhu only had some form. It’s a pity that Chen Xingtong was too dominant.
Muscat Station is to decide who Qian Tianyi and Chen Xingtong will lock in the last seat of the World Table Tennis Championships. Chen Xingtong swept Qian Tianyi 4-0 in the women’s singles semi-finals at Panajurishtai Station, and Luo swept Ma 4-0 in the final. Nia player Diaconu, everyone has recognized Chen Xingtong since then. This time in Muscat, Chen Xingtong did not disgrace his mission and finally won the championship again. Chen Xingtong won two consecutive battles and won 300 points.
Chen Xingtong scored 150 points and a total of 900 points in Panagyu Rishtai Station, and rose 13 places to 20th in the world. This time in Muscat Station, he scored 150 points and a total of 1050 points to rise to 17th in the world. It is only 49 points away from Feng Tianwei who is 16th. 17th in the world is actually not too bad.
But look at the 10-player roster of our national table tennis team for the World Table Tennis Championships, Chen Xingtong’s 17th is still the worst!
The men’s team is Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin, and Lin Gaoyuan;
The girl group is Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi, and Chen Xingtong.
Fan Zhendong ranked first in the world with 6900 points, Malone ranked second in the world in 3700, Liang Jingkun ranked third in the world in 3085, Wang Chuqin ranked 11th in the world in 1910, and Lin Gaoyuan ranked 12th in the world in 1780.
Sun Yingsha ranked first in the world in 5770, Chen Meng was second in the world in 5575, Wang Manyu was ranked third in the world in 4710, Wang Yidi was fourth in the world in 4220, and Chen Xingtong ranked 17th in the world in 1050. I have to say that the National Table Tennis Team is too strong.
