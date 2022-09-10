(Qingyang Radio and Television Station All Media Reporter: Li Yixuan) On the afternoon of September 10, Huang Zeyuan, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and leader of the Municipal Epidemic Joint Prevention and Control Leading Group, stressed the need to have a deep understanding of this input when he investigated and guided the epidemic prevention and control work at Longdong College. The severity and complexity of the sudden epidemic situation, strictly implement the national ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, adhere to scientific prevention and control, precise prevention and control, and orderly prevention and control, fight the epidemic with the greatest determination, fastest speed, and strongest measures, and resolutely fight against the epidemic. Win the battle of epidemic prevention and control, the battle of resistance, and the battle of annihilation.

Longdong College has taken closure and control measures, and security, medical and school staff are carrying out prevention and control work. Huang Zeyuan learned in detail about the progress of students returning to school, nucleic acid testing, flow traceability, personnel transfer, implementation of sealing and control measures, and living guarantees for teachers and students in school. He emphasized that the alarm bell is ringing again, and the risk of the epidemic is around. All relevant parties at all levels should conduct solid screening of key areas and key population groups, strengthen regional and hierarchical management, and effectively eliminate hidden dangers of the spread of the epidemic. It is necessary to expand the scope of tracing the source of the epidemic, scientifically and reasonably determine the closed area, the closed control area, and the risk area according to the action trajectory, resolutely block the transmission channel of the epidemic, and make every effort to ensure the safety and health of the people.

Huang Zeyuan emphasized that it is necessary to race against time to carry out nucleic acid testing, scientifically deploy testing equipment and personnel, speed up all links of “collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting”, and increase the frequency of nucleic acid screening for key populations to achieve early detection and early disposal. It is necessary to dynamically adjust the precise prevention and control measures and the scope of control according to the time and situation, so as to achieve scientific and orderly, precise and efficient prevention and control. It is necessary to do a good job of emotional counseling of the quarantined personnel to ensure a safe and stable passage of the quarantine period. It is necessary to do a good job in the guarantee of campus life services, and effectively solve the difficulties encountered by teachers and students in work, study and life. It is necessary to strengthen overall planning, make every effort to ensure supply and stabilize prices, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on the production and life of the masses.

Zhang Xiyue, Shi Fusheng and Mao Wandong investigated together.

