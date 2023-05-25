Representative Archila and Liberal bench managed to eliminate 9 Articles of the Health Reform

Representative Hugo Archila, after the debate in which controversial articles of the Health Reform were eliminated, pointed out that, as a bench, they are not going to allow the bureaucratization of the health system. They do support a transformation, but one that really guarantees the well-being of the most needy population, especially in remote territories like Casanare, and not the interests of a few or leaving the budget in the wrong hands.

There were nine (9) in total, the titles that were deleted from the ‘Project of Law 339 of 2023 by means of which the Health System in Colombia is transformed’, presented by the National Government and that were discussed during the first debate developed in the Seventh Permanent Commission of the House of Representatives.

Congressman Archila highlighted this fact as “a great team achievement”, since several of these points were included within the so-called ‘Red Lines’ established by the Colombian Liberal Party, and which were presented from the beginning through alternate presentation before the Petro Government.

These were the articles removed:

Article 36 “Public management of health services”. This included territorial, district and municipal funds with ADRES designated as sole payer.

Article 59 “Administrative Entity of Health System Resources. ADDRESSES

Article 70 “Health Funds”

Article 71 “Amendment of numeral 1 of article 47 of Law 715 of 2001”. Organic Law that modified the resources of the General Royalty System (SGR).

Article 72 “Complementary resources for the financing of services of medium and high complexity”.

Article 74 “Regional Health Account Fund”. Territorial, district and municipal funds with ADRES designated as sole payer.

Article 79 “Changes of destination of the resources of the Health Departments”.

Article 80 “Changes in destination of the resources of the municipalities in Health“. Of Organic Law and with the risk of bureaucratization.

Article 81 “Departmental and district health fund”. Many of the instances created as dependencies or functional units of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection or of the territorial Directorates are incorporated and resources are assigned to them.

After its approval in the Seventh Commission, said Reform, which was endorsed this Tuesday with 14 positive votes and 6 negatives, will continue its legislative process to enter the second debate in the corporation, during the coming weeks and to be voted positively by the majorities , would reach the Senate of the Republic to continue its discussion.

Source: Hugo Archila Communications

