First class at the start of the second division: HSV wrestles Schalke down

Hamburg Hamburger SV and FC Schalke 04 provide the best entertainment at the start of the second division. Many goals are scored in the Volksparkstadion, one scored by a teenager. The winner celebrates late.

Goalscorer Robert Glatzel and Jean-Luc Dompé gave Hamburger SV the perfect start to the 2nd Bundesliga.

Both scored in injury time in the spectacular 5:3 (1:2) in the promotion favorites game against FC Schalke 04 to the celebrated victory. In the highly entertaining game, both traditional clubs demonstrated their offensive strength – but also that they are not unbeatable.

In addition to Glatzel (90+1), who also scored the lead (17th), and Dompé (90+9), László Bénes (56th/foulelfmeter and 60th) was successful for HSV. Assan Ouédraogo (22nd), Thomas Ouwejan (45th + 1) and record man Simon Terodde (66th) scored for the relegated team. Schalke’s Ibrahima Cissé saw the yellow-red card (71st).

A lot of things seemed first class on this mild summer evening in Hamburg. As in the 2021/22 season, three weeks before the start of the Bundesliga, the German Football League sent the two major clubs into the opening game, both of which urgently want to be promoted. The 57,000 spectators in the sold-out Volksparkstadion celebrated the return of their teams from the start – the Hamburg supporters clearly more in the opening minutes.

Schalke unimpressed after falling behind

Glatzel tried it in the fifth minute, but the new Schalke goalkeeper Marius Müller was there. In the second attempt by the 29-year-old striker after a sharp pass from HSV newcomer Immanuël Pherai, Müller was powerless. HSV coach Tim Walter cheered energetically on the sidelines and he would have been even happier if Pherai hadn’t failed to thwart Müller when he had his own big chance a little later (19′).

Schalke, who needed 18, 19 minutes to get into the game, became increasingly stronger despite being behind. The equalizer by the youngster Ouédraogo, who had been Schalke’s youngest professional player since Friday evening at the age of 17 years and 80 days, came about after second division record scorer Simon Terodde deliberately dropped the ball. The 35-year-old captain with HSV past had actually already said goodbye in Gelsenkirchen, but extended it again after relegation.

So everything as always at HSV? The Hamburgers had failed last season, in particular due to the weak defense compared to the top team, the knockout in the relegation had a long-lasting effect on the Elbe. New signing Levin Öztunali, the grandson of HSV legend Uwe Seeler, tried to take the lead again in the 36th minute. But Müller was there again.

Terodde hit disallowed

Instead, it was initially even more bitter for the hosts on the other side of the field when Ouwejan scored a technically strong shot to give Schalke the lead just before the break. S04 last won in Hamburg almost eight years ago when today’s Bayern star Leroy Sané met.

The supposed third Schalke goal by Terodde in the 53rd was disallowed because of an offside position. But it added to the game’s entertainment value, which only increased a few moments later. Cissé caused the penalty kick, which Bénes safely converted. It got loud in the stadium – and even more so when Bénes completed an exemplary counterattack to take the lead.

Supported by the crowd, Hamburg continued to play offensively, but conceded a goal again. Terodde appeared where a striker has to appear and overcame HSV goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes in his 173rd second division goal. Conveniently near the Schalke fan curve. The dismissal of Cissé didn’t make things easier for the guests in the closing stages. Both teams had further great chances, Hamburg’s Miro Muheim hit the post (81st). And then came Glatzel and Dompé.