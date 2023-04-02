Home World Iran, man pours yogurt on two girls’ heads because they weren’t wearing veils: the video of the attack
Two Iranian women were attacked by a man in a shop because they did not wear veils in a video that went viral. The authorities have issued an arrest warrant against the attacker, but also against the two women on charges of having “committed a prohibited act” by taking off the hijab. The video shows the two women and the attacker during an argument inside a supermarket in Shandiz, a town in the north-east of the country near Mashhad. At one point, the man pours what appears to be yogurt on the head of the two before being confronted by the shopkeeper. The attacker was accused “of having committed an abusive act”. But at the same time, an arrest warrant was issued for the two women. The provision comes after the demonstrations that erupted at the end of September following the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

