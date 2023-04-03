Home World Iran, no university for unveiled female students
Iran, no university for unveiled female students

Iran’s education ministry has announced that no services will be provided to female students who “do not abide by the school dress code.”

Sarah, beaten in Iran for not wearing a veil

This was announced by the Iranian dissident portal “Iran International” by letting it be known that the Ministry of Health also declared in a statement that the universities linked to the ministry will not provide services to female students who do not use the veil, which has been mandatory in public for women since the foundation of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

LAWS The awakening of Iranian women to the cry of women, life, freedom. After the arrest of girls who danced without headscarves, the wave of protests in Iran is growing

In recent months, many female students have protested against the compulsory hijab during anti-government demonstrations that began in late September in various cities across the country.

Iranian girls dance challenging Khamenei

Some female students took part in the demonstrations without the headscarf, which began after the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old of Kurdish origin who lost her life on 16 September in Tehran after being taken into custody by the morality police because she did not wear the hijab properly correct.

Iran, actress Maya Sansa’s appeal: “Let’s all act, in our small way, to help the Iranian people”

Women protests in Iran, young Tina explains what is really happening in her country and asks for a simple gesture

