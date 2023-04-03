Home Sports postponed the kick-off of the match with Lecce- breaking latest news
postponed the kick-off of the match with Lecce- breaking latest news

postponed the kick-off of the match with Lecce- breaking latest news

The start of Empoli-Lecce, the first postponement of the twenty-eighth day, will be postponed due to a fire that hit the changing room area

Skip the start of Empoli-Leccethe first of the two postponements of the 28th day of Serie A, initially scheduled at 18.30. The fault of a fire that occurred in the false ceiling of the dressing room of the blue team at the Castellani. Zanetti’s players are outside the dressing room which is currently being inspected by a team of firefighters and have not yet started the warm-up phase, as are those of Lecce. Communications from the police and the firefighters are awaited, only then will the match director, Michael Fabbri, communicate the match start time. At the moment, however, the dispute of the challenge is not in doubt.

(updating)

April 3, 2023 (change April 3, 2023 | 18:09)

See also  Imoco immediately relaunches Egonu to fence off the Bisonte Today McDonald's with Monza

