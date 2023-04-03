The National Registry of Civil Status enabled the website so that voters can consult the electoral calendar and information on the registration of registration committees of significant groups of citizens, social movements and promoters of blank ballots.

It is also possible to know data on the registration process of citizens for the October 29 elections, such as those carried out to date, registered by departments and municipalities and comparisons with the 2019 elections.

The website, which can be used from computers and cell phones, also provides information on electoral regulations and access to the Comprehensive Electoral Training System, an educational tool aimed at citizens and actors in the process.