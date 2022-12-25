Trevigiani “fleeing” from the swab. Non the last week, the number of accesses to the Covid Points of the Marca has drastically decreased. “We have gone from an average of 1,200 daily tests to just 600. In fact, the demand has halved” notes the director general of Ulss 2 Francesco Benazzi. Behind the phenomenon there is the suspicion that many citizens prefer to stay away from the test to avoid ending up in solitary confinement on the eve of the holidays, so as to have to give up holiday lunches and dinners.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL ANALYSIS

“With the holidays in between, people probably having few mild symptoms do not come for screening,” adds the dg. Hand in hand, the decrease in tampons could be linked to a different circulation of viruses: with Covid in remission compared to seasonal flu. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Region, yesterday there were 374 new people infected with the coronavirus in the Marca, for a total of 5,368 positives detected. «The current forms of Covid see the sub-variants Omicron 2 Grifone (with 15% incidence) and Omicron 5 Cerberus (with 65% incidence) prevail» adds Dr. Benazzi, «very transmissible but less aggressive, while the flu it is spreading in a more important way to the detriment above all of the elderly and debilitated”.

THE APPEAL TO CITIZENS

In this regard, the Prevention Department will not go on vacation. “We will keep an eye on the evolution of the pandemic and the flu, let’s hope there isn’t a progression linked to parties and gatherings in closed environments without a mask” underlines Benazzi, “for this reason I would like to appeal to Treviso residents: although the epidemic from Covid is less worrying than in the past, we must all think of the elderly and the frail, wearing the Ffp2 mask when we go to visit the grandparents ». An invitation to caution, given that in recent months the seasonal flu is proving to be particularly virulent, as evidenced by the visits to the emergency rooms of the area for high fever, respiratory tract infection and heart failure in subjects already suffering from chronic pathologies such as diabetes, hypertension , kidney failure, cardiovascular problems.