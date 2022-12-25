Home Sports Pelé family: Christmas in the hospital close around O Rei




The photo posted by the daughter of the former champion, who remains hospitalized after the deterioration of his health in recent days. “We thank you all for all the love and light you send us,” Kely wrote

All gathered around O Rei. Christmas in the hospital brings sadness, but being close to loved ones still manages to light it up, at least a little.

This is what is happening in São Paulo, where Pelé’s family met on Christmas Eve so as not to leave the football legend alone, who has been hospitalized for about a month for kidney and heart problems also linked to the worsening of colon cancer.

Daughter Kely Nascimento posted a photo of Pelé’s wife, Marcia Aoki, and other family members gathered at Einstein hospital on social media, but the sample was not visible in the image: “Almost all of us. Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family. The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for all the love and light you send us,” Kely wrote.

His son Edinho, who coaches a soccer team in Parana, in northern Brazil, also arrived on Christmas Eve at the medical center, where he joined his sisters Flavia and Kely and posted a photo on Instagram showing him holding the hand of O Rei, with the caption: “Father… my strength is yours”. On Wednesday, the hospital announced that his colon cancer was showing “progression” and that Pele needed “more extensive treatment for kidney and heart failure” and on the same day his daughters announced he would not be returning to home for Christmas. It was therefore the family who reached the hospital to spend the party together.

