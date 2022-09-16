Home World Iran, NYT: Supreme Leader Khamenei is seriously ill
Iran, NYT: Supreme Leader Khamenei is seriously ill

The rumors about the poor health of the supreme leader had already been circulating for a few days, now from the New York Times comes the confirmation: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, supreme leader of Iran is seriously ill. He was operated on last week and is now in bed under observation, too weak to even get up. His office canceled all commitments. The American newspaper received confirmation of his health from four sources close to the Guide.

Iran, protests over the death of a girl stopped by the police for not wearing the veil correctly

Khamenei, who is 93, and has been suffering from prostate cancer for some time, is reportedly improving but remains under observation. The ayatollah had experienced severe stomach pains and a high fever and, having canceled all meetings and all public appearances, last week he had been operated on for an intestinal obstruction. The surgery was carried out in a clinic set up in the complex where Khamenei lives and has an office and is constantly monitored by his doctors, the sources say, one of whom, writes the New York Times, is part of the Guardians of the Revolution.

Iran, Borrell: “Nuclear negotiations are at a standstill”


The Ayatollah’s condition was considered critical last week but has now improved, the sources add. Khamenei is resting and the doctors remain concerned by his extreme weakness, which prevents him from even sitting on the bed. After being president of Iran, Khamenei was chosen as Supreme Leader in 1989.

