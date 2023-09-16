Iran, protests in Zahedan on the eve of the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A protest was held in the city of Zahedan, in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan, on the eve of the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old of Kurdish origins, who died in Tehran on 16 September 2022 while being held in custody by the morality police for not wearing the hijab correctly. This was announced by the NGO Hengaw, which published a video on social media X of people demonstrating after Friday prayers. According to BBC Persian, the authorities sent text messages to the cell phones of residents of the province of Sistan and Baluchistan to make them desist “in threatening tones” from participating in the protests. The Hengaw NGO also reported the presence of numerous Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps motorcycle units in various cities across the country, including Sanandaj and Marivan in Kurdistan province. The men would be equipped “with lethal weapons” and would be threatening the population and warning them that any protest will be punished by death. Armed forces soldiers, along with military vehicles and equipment were also deployed around the main squares of the province. (LaPresse)

September 16, 2023

