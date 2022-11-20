The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces opened fire on crowds of high school students in the city of Dehgolan in northwestern Iran. This was reported by the Iranian human rights organization Hengaw based in Norway.

At least 58 minors, some little more than children, have been killed in Iran since protests against the regime of the ayatollahs erupted two months ago. At least this is the budget of the NGO Human Rights Activists in Iran. According to the activists’ tally, 45 boys and 12 girls under 18 in particular were killed, and in the last week alone, at least five died, riddled with gunfire by the security forces. Among the victims of the last week, also a 9-year-old boy, Kian Pirfalak, one of seven people – including a 13-year-old – killed Wednesday in the western city of Izeh.