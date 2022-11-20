The local police stated that the shooting incident occurred at around 3:15 a.m. that day. The police found two people with gunshot wounds in an apartment building and died on the spot. Police said no one has been detained so far and the motive for the crime is unclear. (CCTV reporter Xu Dezhi and Xu Xiao)

