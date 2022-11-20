Focus today

[Tiandi Online: The verification of stock changes has been completed and trading will resume on November 21]

Tiandi Online announced that it has recently carried out verification work on matters related to stock transaction changes. In view of the completion of the verification work, upon application, the company’s stock will resume trading from the market opening on November 21. None of the company, the controlling shareholder and the actual controller has any major issues about the company that should be disclosed but have not been disclosed.

[BESTORE: Hillhouse shareholders plan to reduce shareholding by no more than 5.56%]

BESTORE announced that Zhuhai Hillhouse Tianda Investment Center (Limited Partnership), HH LPPZ (HK) Holdings Limited, and Ningbo Hillhouse Zhiyuan Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) are shareholders acting in concert, holding 5.56% of the company’s shares. It is planned to reduce the total shareholding of the company’s shares to no more than 22.29 million shares, that is, the total amount shall not exceed 5.56% of the company’s total share capital.

Investment & contract

[Alt: Signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Ningde Times and Gecko Technology]

Alter announced that it signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Ningde Times and Gecko Technology, and all parties agreed to cooperate in the fields of skateboard chassis, new energy vehicle business and new energy vehicle battery replacement business.

【Brilliant Technology: Plan to set up a joint venture company to build a green power transportation and energy storage integration project】

Brilliant Technology announced that Brilliant Software, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, signed an “Investment Cooperation Agreement” with State Power Investment Jinrun, Lankao City Investment, and Telephone on November 18, and plans to jointly invest in the establishment of a joint venture project company Henan Electric Energy Easy Charge Technology Co., Ltd. The company is building a green power transportation energy storage integration project; the above-mentioned four parties are jointly responsible for the investment, construction, operation and management of the project in the Lankao area of ​​​​Henan Province, and timely develop new energy, distributed energy, and comprehensive smart energy in the Lankao area of ​​​​Henan Province and other project resources. The registered capital of the joint venture project company is 50 million yuan, of which China Power Investment Jinrun plans to invest 27.5 million yuan, accounting for 55%; Brilliant Software plans to invest 9.5 million yuan, accounting for 19%; Telaidian plans to invest 1.5 million yuan, accounting for 3% .

Increase and decrease of holdings & repurchase

[Intelligent self-control: Shareholders, directors and supervisors, etc. plan to reduce their holdings by no more than 4.72% of the shares]

According to the announcement of Intelligent Control, several shareholders of the company and directors and supervisors plan to reduce their holdings of the company’s shares by no more than 15.7 million shares, that is, no more than 4.72% of the company’s total share capital.

[Collier: The company’s supervisors plan to reduce their holdings of no more than 154,000 shares of the company]

Kelier announced that Jiang Yaogang, the company’s supervisor, plans to reduce his holdings of the company’s shares by no more than 154,000 shares, accounting for 0.0489% of the company’s total share capital, through centralized bidding.

Contract & project winning

[Samsung Medical: Pre-won the bid of about 639 million yuan for the National Grid Bidding and Procurement Project]

Samsung Medical announced that the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Ningbo Samsung Smart recently purchased the 61st batch of the State Grid in 2022 (the second bidding and procurement of electric energy meters for marketing projects), and the 62nd batch of procurement in the State Grid in 2022 ( In the marketing project, the second charge and replacement equipment agreement inventory bidding procurement) project was recommended as the winning candidate, and the total amount of winning bids is expected to be about 639 million yuan.

[Cambrian: Signed an equipment sales contract of about 500 million yuan]

The Cambrian announced that the company signed an equipment procurement contract for the Nanjing Intelligent Computing Center Project (Phase II and Phase III) with Nanjing Science and Technology Innovation Investment Co., Ltd., with a contract value of 501 million yuan (including tax). The company shall deliver the products under the contract to Nanjing Science and Technology Innovation Investment Co., Ltd. within 90 days after the signing of the contract.

[Dashi Intelligent: Won the bid of 237 million yuan smart hospital project]

Dashi Intelligent announced that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Dashi Jiuxin and the joint contractor Guangdong Jieqi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. recently received the “Notice of Winning the Bid” and won the bid for the overall renovation project (Phase II) of Bao’an District People’s Hospital for medical technology and medical purification , The medical pure water system project, the winning bid amount is about 237 million yuan, accounting for 7.49% of the company’s audited operating income in 2021.

[Tongda shares: Pre-won the bid for the State Grid 77.9678 million yuan procurement project]

Tongda Co., Ltd. announced that the company is the winning bid candidate recommended by the State Grid for the 23rd batch of UHV project procurement in 2022 (Wuhan-Nanchang and other project line material bidding and procurement) package 8, and the winning bid material is the ground wire. According to the company’s calculations, the total value of the above-mentioned bid-winning materials is 77.9678 million yuan, accounting for about 3.3% of the company’s total operating income in 2021.

[Huijintong: Pre-won the bid for the State Grid procurement project of about 142 million yuan]

Huijintong announced that the company is a candidate for the bid for the 23rd batch of State Grid’s 2022 UHV project procurement (Wuhan-Nanchang and other engineering line material bidding and procurement) projects. 5.67%.

stock price change

[Hua Shengchang: The ventilator is in the product testing stage and has not yet obtained medical registration certification]

Huashengchang issued a change announcement, the company’s recent operating conditions are normal and there have been no major changes in the internal and external operating environment. As of now, the company’s ventilator is in the product testing stage and has not yet obtained medical registration certification.

other

[*ST Stars: Received an administrative penalty and advance notice of market ban due to annual report fraud]

*ST Xingxing announced that the company and related parties received the “Administrative Penalty and Market Entry Prohibition Notice” delivered by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on the 18th. After investigation, it was found that the company was suspected of falsely increasing operating income, total profit, and undercounting the impairment loss of goodwill and other illegal facts. The company’s 2019 annual report and 2020 annual report contained false records. Among them, in 2019, the fictitious sales businesses such as Jiangxi Xingxing and Xingxing Touch, which are subsidiaries of Xingxing Technology, falsely increased their operating income by 1.384 billion yuan; The revenue was 3.192 billion yuan. The China Securities Regulatory Commission intends to decide: (1) to give a warning to Xingxing Technology and impose a fine of 6 million yuan; (2) to give a warning to Liu Jianxun, Pan Qingshou, and Liu Langwen and impose a fine of 4.5 million yuan respectively; Yang Shuming gave a warning and imposed a fine of 3 million yuan; (4) gave Zhang Shaohuai and Chen Meifen a warning and imposed a fine of 800,000 yuan each; (5) gave Li Juan, Wang Jun, and Dong Shenglian a warning and imposed a fine of 500,000 yuan each yuan fine. In addition, Liu Jianxun, Pan Qingshou, and Liu Langwen are to be banned from the market for life; Yang Shuming is to be banned from the market for 10 years.

[ST Xingyuan: Received prior notice of administrative punishment from Shenzhen Securities Regulatory Bureau]

ST Xingyuan announced that recently, the company received the “Advance Notice of Administrative Punishment” issued by the Shenzhen Securities Regulatory Bureau. After investigation, the company was suspected of failing to disclose major arbitrations and major assets were seized and frozen in accordance with the law; Warranty and other illegal facts. The Shenzhen Securities Regulatory Bureau plans to give a warning to Century Xingyuan and a fine of 1 million yuan; a warning to Ding Peng and Zheng Lielie and a fine of 1 million yuan respectively; a warning to Zhao Jian and Luo Xiaochun and a fine of 600,000 yuan each A fine; Daniel Baozefang, Wang Xingli, and Wang Qun were given a warning and a fine of 500,000 yuan; Yongzheng Peak was given a warning and a fine of 30,000 yuan. At present, the company’s operating conditions are normal.

[MaiweiBio:9MW3011’snewdrugclinicaltrialapplicationhasbeenapprovedbytheFDA]

Maiwei Bio announced that recently, the company received the “Notice of Continuing Clinical Research” issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), and the application for clinical trials of new drugs for 9MW3011 was officially approved by the FDA. It is reported that 9MW3011 is an innovative target monoclonal antibody independently developed by the company’s innovative molecular discovery laboratory in San Diego, USA, and is a class 1 therapeutic biological product.

[Aosaikang: Neratinib Maleate Tablets Obtained Application Acceptance Notice for Drug Registration and Marketing Authorization]

Aosaikang announced that Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, recently received the “Notice of Acceptance” issued by the State Drug Administration for the marketing authorization application of Neratinib Maleate Tablets. Its subsidiary Neratinib Maleate Tablets has recently been formally accepted for listing and registration application, making it the second domestic application for the listing of generic drugs. The development of neratinib is conducive to further enriching the company’s product layout in the field of breast cancer and enhancing market competitiveness.

【Pulley Pharma: Ganciclovir for Injection has been approved by the Finnish National Medicines Agency】

Puli Pharma announced that the company has recently received the marketing authorization of ganciclovir for injection issued by the Finnish National Medicines Agency.

[Lexin Medical: The product certification application for the company’s electronic sphygmomanometer has been accepted by the FDA]

Lexin Medical announced that the company recently received the “Acknowlegement Letter” (submission number: K223374) issued by the US FDA, and learned that the product certification application for the company’s electronic sphygmomanometer has been accepted by the FDA. This product plays a positive role in accelerating the establishment and improvement of the company’s health IoT and remote health management overall solutions in the field of chronic disease management.

[Yongtai Technology: Trial production of a wholly-owned subsidiary with an annual output of 150,000 tons of electrolyte project]

Yongtai Technology announced that recently, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Zhejiang Yongtai New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. has completed the equipment installation and commissioning in the production workshop of the electrolyte project with an annual output of 150,000 tons. The trial production plan was reviewed by experts on November 18, 2022. pass. The project has met the trial production conditions and officially entered the trial production stage. The commissioning of the project is conducive to further integrating the company’s lithium battery material industry chain.

[Lianshi Aviation: a wholly-owned subsidiary Chengdu Hangyu Capital Increase to introduce investors]

Lianshi Aviation announced that according to the needs of the company’s strategic development, it has decided to introduce Yang Xianjun, Zhang Yu, and Yang Yang to increase the capital and share of the wholly-owned subsidiary Chengdu Hangyu Superalloy Technology Co., Ltd. It is agreed that Yang Xianjun will invest 40 million yuan, Zhang Yu will contribute 20 million yuan, and Yang Yang will contribute 5 million yuan to subscribe for additional registered capital. After the capital increase, the company’s shareholding in Chengdu Aerospace dropped from 100% to 93.8967%. The company waives the priority right to subscribe for capital contribution for the newly increased registered capital of Chengdu Hangyu.