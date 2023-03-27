Lapo Elkann unloads the uncomfortable partner, the son of the owner of Blutec in Rivoli

Better to break free also of the son of a socio uncomfortable if this had judicial problems. As Lapo Elkann ha divided his street from that ofheir of the Turin entrepreneur Roberto Ginatta, of which he was a long-time partner, after his sentence last November to 7 years in prison for the crack from the Blutec Of Rivoliwhich had acquired the former Fiat plant in Termini Imerese.

A few days ago, in fact, a deed of transfer of shares was registered in Turin before the notary Monica Tardivo with which the Mog by Matteo Ginatta (son of Roberto), now in liquidation, has sold 5% of Laps Elkann’s To Go Holding at L Holding of the same nephew of Giovanni Agnelli for the consideration of 670 miles 876 euro. 100% of the Mog was seized following the conviction also because the judges then ordered confiscations and compensations of 78 million against Father Ginatta.

Before selling to Elkann, the judicial administrator Giuseppe Glorioso wrote to Rosanna Croce, investigating judge of the Turin court, to inform her of the operation and explain that the divestment was needed to source resources and meet the request for 154 thousand euros received from the Luxembourg company Gamma 2A of which Mog has 13.3%, a share that would have been canceled in the event of non-payment. Ginatta’s entrepreneurial life was in the automotive sector, almost always spent in the service of Fiat. It should be noted, however, that a the bond with the Agnellis the Ginattas maintain anyway why the son Of Roberto it still is socio al 49.99% of Investimenti Industriali, of which 50.01% is owned by Andrea Agnelli’s Lamse, which owns, among other things, the 4.7% of Nobis Assicurazioni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

