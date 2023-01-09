The fury of the Iranian regime does not stop. After Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, the two young men accused of killing a Bassidji militia member and hanged, three other people were sentenced to death: Saleh Mirhashemi Baltaghi, Majid Kazemi Sheikh Shabani e Saeed Yaghoubi Kordsofla were accused of killing members of the security forces in Isfahan during protests that have been going on for almost 4 months in Iran.

As it reports Irna, the three were also accused of “armed terrorist attack”. They were sentenced to death for “Muharebeh”, or enmity against God, for having “undermined the security of the country” by using weapons and leading a criminal group.

Saviano: “Italy must withdraw the ambassador to Iran. Even in Europe freedoms are at risk” Federico Monga 09 January 2023



To mobilize, after the latest executions decided by the Tehran regime, was among others the center forward of the Iranian national team, Mahdi Taremi: “Justice cannot be established with a rope,” he wrote on Twitter. “What society will find peace with daily bloodshed and executions?” But at the same time comes the news of another Iranian footballer, Amir Nasr Azadani, sentenced to 26 years in prison. This is reported by Iran International. The player was arrested last November for taking part in protests in the city of Isfahan where, according to the Tehran judiciary, three members of the police were killed. Azadani has 17 caps in Iran’s top football league, where he played for Rah Ahan and Tractor.

Iran, defenseless on the gallows: two more young men hanged by the regime. “They didn’t even give him a lawyer” fabiana magrì 08 January 2023



Meanwhile the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi back to attack Charlie Hebdo. Referring to the latest issue of the French satirical weekly, which contained cartoons on the Iranian Supreme Guide Ali Khamenei, “resorting to insults under the pretext of freedom clearly proves the absurdity of the logic of those who offend – Raisi insisted – and their desperation in finding satisfaction from the conspiracy of chaos and insecurity in Iran». The cartoons published, added the leader of Tehran, “insult the religious leadership and the human and religious values ​​of the Iranian people”.