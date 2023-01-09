Called to win, Gesteco did not disappoint in the match played yesterday in front of Ravenna. Thus, Romagna remains in bloom for the Pilla boys after the external successes already obtained against Forlì and Rimini. Singing, however, is not Raoul Casadei, but the ducal fans who arrived by bus and car from Friuli to attend the good performance of their favorites at the Pala De André.

A test in diesel format, with the Gialloblù down in the first quarter but then good at imposing their supremacy, primarily on a defensive level. In this sense, the only 7 points granted to OraSì in the third quarter, the one used by the eagles to turn, are significant.

And fly high. Even without Clarke, but with a Pepper top scorer of the match (21 points) and an overflowing “Jack” Dell’Agnello: double double for him with 3 out of 5 from the arc.

In the first 5′, however, only Miani and Mouaha scored for Cividale. The M&M keeps the Ueb afloat but Ravenna slips to 10-4. In fact, the Gialloblù team struggled to find effective offensive solutions. Bartoli takes advantage of it: his shot from the area makes it 21-10 OraSì. The Lotesoriere band holds the reins of the challenge firmly. However, throwing them with excessive ardor when Oxilia decides to put an end to Rota.

The unsportsmanlike man gives the Eagles some breathing space. As well as the courage to attempt the ascent. The same point guard then scores his free throws, Pepper then, on the next ball possession, signs the first triple of 21-17. On fire, the USA first signs the -2, then impacts on the 24-24. However, if the former San Severo appears in a state of grace, the same cannot be said for his teammates when shooting a basket. Anthony therefore gasses for the new +4 of the Romagna people; it is therefore still up to Pepper to play the charge. And to take charge of the bomb of 28-27.

Reassured, Cividale overtook with Battistini, good at seizing an offensive rebound by force and turning it into the first ducal advantage.

On the siren of the 20′ Musso puts the arrow back (31-29), but upon returning from the locker room it is – guess what – Pepper who recovers the yellow-blue +1 ball. Again Musso (33-31) and immediate reply of number 20 Ueb. Dell’Agnello joins the duel. Who from 6.75 meters finds +4 of him. Mouaha contributes to the break by exploiting the mismatch with Anthony (33-39). The usual Pepper certifies the magical guest moment, even in a dunk. It’s the 27th minute: the eagles go up 33-41.

Miani takes the chair and the gap reaches nine lengths just before the last interval. The ex Codroipese behind bullies the home long Lewis, forcing Lotesoriere to lower the quintet, looking for alternative solutions. Of correctives. But nothing, or little more, by now, can his boys face the ducal acceleration. Rebounds, second shots, everything passes through the hands of the Eagles. It reaches +15 with Cassese 4′ from the end.

With the match now on ice, there is also room for the debut of the young Cuccu, born in 2004. Young and ever stronger, Cividale continues to fly.