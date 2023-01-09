Maxi theft for over 80 thousand euros in a house in via Tiepolo, in the municipality of Tricesimo. It happened between December 19 and January 7. On the evening of Sunday 7 January, the owners reported the incident on their return from vacation. The thieves broke open a window and entered the house.

After rummaging in the various rooms, the bandits managed to find cash, jewellery, clothes and designer bags. Once the loot was grabbed, the criminals fled without leaving any trace.

The carabinieri are carrying out investigations, also with the help of the numerous video surveillance cameras installed in the area. The police forces recommend citizens to always report suspicious people or cars roaming the area.