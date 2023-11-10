Home » Iranian Foreign Minister warns of inevitable expansion of war between Israel and Palestine
World

Iranian Foreign Minister warns of inevitable expansion of war between Israel and Palestine

by admin
Iranian Foreign Minister warns of inevitable expansion of war between Israel and Palestine

Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian warns of inevitable expansion of war between Israel and Palestine

In a telephone conversation with Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian stated that the expansion of the war between Israel and Palestine “has become inevitable” given the intensity of Israeli attacks against the civilian population of Gaza. The conversation, which took place last night, was reported by the Persian country’s Foreign Ministry today, Friday.

Although Abdolahian did not specify what he meant by the “expansion of the conflict,” he did criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, “The only good thing about Netanyahu is that he has made the foundations of the false Israeli regime more unstable and has shown his criminal, violent and aggressive face in the massacre of women and children in Gaza.”

Abdolahian also expressed optimism about the future belonging to Palestine, according to a message spread through his social media account.

The warning comes amid increasing attacks by pro-Iran militias on US bases in Syria and Iraq, clashes between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel, and missile launches by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Iran leads a loose anti-Israel alliance that includes militant organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and various groups in Iraq and Syria. Since the attack by its ally Hamas against Israel on October 7, Iran has repeatedly warned of the possibility that its allies will open other fronts if they do not stop the bombing of Gaza, in which more than 10,000 Palestinians have died.

See also  iliad Store in Varese, countdown to the opening

Tensions in the region have led to a trilateral meeting between the heads of the Mossad and the CIA, Israeli and American Intelligence agencies, respectively, in Doha to discuss the release of hostages taken by Hamas and the implementation of humanitarian pauses.

In a trilateral meeting, the director of the CIA, William Burns, and the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, discussed the possibility of achieving the release of a dozen civilians in exchange for a three-day humanitarian pause to allow the entry of aid in the Gaza Strip.

These recent developments highlight the ongoing and complex situation in the Middle East, with differing perspectives and potential for further escalation.

You may also like

Middle East, the open letter of 750 journalists:...

Amnesty has been calling for the release of...

Pedro Sánchez: Securing a New Mandate in the...

United States, the rise of Haley as a...

a vision into the future of connection

Thailand Turns to Iran for Assistance in Hostage...

Novak Djokovic and Karlos Alkaraz train together in...

MotoGP, times and where to see the Malaysian...

UN Human Rights Chief Raises Doubts about Israeli...

Chaos and pushing at the Barbera turnstile, a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy