Iranian Foreign Minister warns of inevitable expansion of war between Israel and Palestine

Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian warns of inevitable expansion of war between Israel and Palestine

In a telephone conversation with Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian stated that the expansion of the war between Israel and Palestine “has become inevitable” given the intensity of Israeli attacks against the civilian population of Gaza. The conversation, which took place last night, was reported by the Persian country’s Foreign Ministry today, Friday.

Although Abdolahian did not specify what he meant by the “expansion of the conflict,” he did criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, “The only good thing about Netanyahu is that he has made the foundations of the false Israeli regime more unstable and has shown his criminal, violent and aggressive face in the massacre of women and children in Gaza.”

Abdolahian also expressed optimism about the future belonging to Palestine, according to a message spread through his social media account.

The warning comes amid increasing attacks by pro-Iran militias on US bases in Syria and Iraq, clashes between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel, and missile launches by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Iran leads a loose anti-Israel alliance that includes militant organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and various groups in Iraq and Syria. Since the attack by its ally Hamas against Israel on October 7, Iran has repeatedly warned of the possibility that its allies will open other fronts if they do not stop the bombing of Gaza, in which more than 10,000 Palestinians have died.

Tensions in the region have led to a trilateral meeting between the heads of the Mossad and the CIA, Israeli and American Intelligence agencies, respectively, in Doha to discuss the release of hostages taken by Hamas and the implementation of humanitarian pauses.

In a trilateral meeting, the director of the CIA, William Burns, and the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, discussed the possibility of achieving the release of a dozen civilians in exchange for a three-day humanitarian pause to allow the entry of aid in the Gaza Strip.

These recent developments highlight the ongoing and complex situation in the Middle East, with differing perspectives and potential for further escalation.

