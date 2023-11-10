DRC ranked second country in sub-Saharan Africa with highest growth – Capsud.net

write a title for this article

He Boeing T-7A Red Hawk, the US Air Force’s new advanced trainer, has successfully completed a 1,400-mile long-distance flight, arriving at Edwards Base in California. This stage is crucial to begin the flight tests of the device. The aircraft, called APT-2, is the first representative production model to leave the assembly plant. It was flown by U.S. Air Force and Boeing pilots, marking a major milestone in the program.

Aerial crossing of T-7A Red Hawk crossing multiple states

On his journey, the T-7A Red Hawk He made stops at Air Force bases located in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona. These stops served to refuel and allow military base personnel to learn more about the characteristics of the new advanced trainer. This trip culminated with the aircraft’s arrival at Edwards Base on September 15, ready to begin a new phase of aerial evaluations.

Statements about testing and expectations T-7A Red Hawk

Col. Kirt Cassell, U.S. Air Force division chief and program manager T-7A Red Hawk, was confident about the challenges that may arise during the tests. “As with most testing programs, we will have discoveries and we will overcome them quickly. “This is the right team to go after any challenge we encounter,” he stated. For her part, Evelyn Moore, vice president and director of the T-7 program, highlighted the importance of carrying the T-7A Red Hawk to Edwards Base to conduct dynamic flight tests, which will demonstrate the reactor’s effectiveness as an agile and safe trainer for future pilots.

History and future of Boeing-Saab T-7 Red Hawk

He Boeing-Saab T-7 Red Hawk, originally known as Boeing TX and later as Boeing-Saab TX, is a supersonic advanced jet trainer jointly developed by Boeing and Saab. It was selected by the United States Air Force (USAF) on 27 September 2018 to replace the Northrop T-38 Talon. Once Air Force test pilots become familiar with the aircraft, they will expand the flight envelope beginning with flutter tests. Two more are expected Red Hawks to test various flight attributes and systems as part of a rigorous test series.

Boeing’s million-dollar contract and the tribute to the Tuskegee aviators

In 2018, Boeing won a $9.2 billion contract with the Air Force to supply 351 T-7A advanced trainers, 46 simulators and support services. He T-7A It is intended to replace the Air Force’s aging T-38s. On September 16, 2019, the USAF officially named the aircraft “T-7A Red Hawk” in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk. Additionally, Boeing plans to offer an armed version of the T-7 to replace aging Northrop F-5 and Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jet fleets globally.