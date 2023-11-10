DRC ranked second country in sub-Saharan Africa with highest growth – Capsud.net

The IMF published its report on the economic outlook in sub-Saharan Africa on Tuesday in Kinshasa.
Speaking about the DRC in this report, the IMF indicated that the country of Lumumba experienced a growth rate of 6% for the year 2023. This, it emphasizes, makes the greater Congo the second country in the region with the highest economic growth.
“The DRC is the second highest growing country in the region, just behind Mozambique. So it had a good year with a growth rate of 6%,” said Luc Eyraud, head of regional studies for Africa at the IMF.
It should be noted that the mining sector of the DRC is the basis of this economic growth.
Emongo Gérôme