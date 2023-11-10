Improv Course #4 – Competition for Music Improvisation – mica

After the success of the first three improv course competitions, the 4th edition is now starting with the same tried and tested modalities. The goal is to give the spontaneous art of improvisation the attention it long deserves and to promote lively free play, making music without notes. At the same time, this initiative also serves to network the artists with one another.

What is required are originality, aspiration, a serious personal approach (own style), nuances, diversity, ingenuity, joy of play, authenticity, wit. Particular preference is given to string, wind and plucked instrumentalists as well as anything unusual and exotic, as well as vocalists beyond classical opera singing, everything as unplugged as possible and everything as possible without electronics.

Individual artists or ensembles (up to 3 musicians) of all genres, without restrictions based on age, origin or nationality, who have left the cliché of well-known and common improvisation patterns behind them or have never entered them can submit. Not only the winners but, if possible, other selected participants will be invited to paid performances. The concert is curated by Walter Baco, who has been performing as an improv artist for many years. A project of Culture AG. Die Culture AG is supported by the ÖSTIG LSG.

The selected artists/ensembles will be invited to a paid concert performance lasting approximately 25 minutes each (award winning concert). The fee is 400 euros (including all taxes and expenses) per artist.

Submission conditions (please read and follow them carefully):

Short description of the style, short bio (maximum 12 lines) in a doc (word, rtf or open office) and 3 meaningful, selected and working links to music examples with a maximum playing time of 15 minutes that are representative of your own artistic work via E -Email to kulturag@yahoo.de

Submission deadline: January 31, 2024 at 23.59 CET

There is no legal entitlement and no correspondence can be entered into about the selection process and the modalities. Only the artists selected for the concert will be notified. By submitting their submission, participants accept the competition conditions.

Infos: www.kulturag.com

